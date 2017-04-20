Transformer Experts Meeting in Orlando this June

TRANSFORM Americas will be held in Orlando Florida on June 7-9, 2017. TRANSFORM is an umbrella organization comprising nine leading European suppliers in the transformer industry. This is the first time that the event is being held in the United States. The event is open to anyone in the electric power industry who is interested in transformers.

TRANSFORM was initiated in 1998 at an event at the Forum of the German Museum in Munich. Developed and organized by Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR), this was the first in a series of trade conventions and exhibitions, involving high caliber suppliers from the transformer industry. The feedback from guests – especially transformer manufacturers and operators – was very encouraging so this series of events has continued to be held on a regular basis.

All TRANSFORM activities and events share the same goal of encouraging businesses to share information about the most important components in performance transformers. Come along to this flagship event and experience the international trade convention and exhibition for yourself. A full technical program has been developed by the industry’s leaders in transformer design, specification, production, routine testing and monitoring.

Partial List of Presentations include:

Vibro-Acoustic off-line and on-line testing of tap changers

Lifetime extension of Transformers, a case study

DGA interpretation for tap changers—a meaningful assessment criterion

Smart Transformer Monitoring

Tap Changer retrofit solutions

DiTAS- a new generation of automated distribution transformer testing

Improved solutions for copper insulation systems in transformer windings

Dielectric performance of different insulating fluids

Optimized transformer performance versus operational excellence of the insulating fluid

Extension of Transformer Life by modification of cooling equipment

Improvements in efficiency and safety of transformer condition assessment testing

Extending Transformer Life: Proven insulating products- Lignostone and next generation products- Durostone

Partial Discharge (PD) in Transformers—how to measure, assess and locate with the highest efficiency.

Future trends in insulation for liquid immersed power transformers.

Design and development of the transformer test field—case study, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

A special highlight will be the presentation of “TRANSFORMER 2020”. Transformer 2020 is a technology study initiated by the Transform group which deals with questions such as “How can the availability of power transformers be improved further?” and “How do you reduce total cost of ownership?” “Which systems support you to meet the challenges during commissioning and operation?” “How can you monitor the condition of your transformer efficiently?” The results of this study will be presented with help of a 3D cinema-model during the Transform Amercias event.

TRANSFORM will be held June 7-9, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida. For more information, a complete agenda, and registration visit: www.transform.net