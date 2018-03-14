Summit for Electrical System Reliability Practitioners Kicks Off in May

Reliability experts will come together on May 16 and 17, 2018, at the inaugural Electric Power Reliability Summit in Houston, Texas, to discuss the future of electric power reliability.

The purpose of the summit, according to the event’s host Alan Ross (SDMyers LLC), is to fill what he calls the “gap” in plant maintenance. This event is unique, Ross said, because the conversation will be led by practitioners. “We’ve assembled practitioners for practitioners. These aren’t talking heads. These are experts dealing with these issues every day,” Ross said.

The event will take place at The Woodlands Resort and Conference Center just north of Houston, where representatives from manufacturing plants, leading high-voltage equipment maintenance companies and insurance experts will meet for two days of lectures and roundtables.

“Most reliability and maintenance efforts have been focused on the productive side of organizations, until recently,” Ross said. “But now, the idea that we now have to look at the reliability of the electrical system has become front and center for many companies.”

Tony Dotson, Reliability Manager at WestRock Paper, will be presenting a case study on the systems and practices that keep WestRock operational. The real draw of this event, Dotson said, is the people.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the journey we’ve been on at WestRock,” Dotson said, “and I’m looking forward to learning as much as sharing.”

Terry O’Hanlon, of Reliabilityweb.com and Uptime Magazine, will be presenting a framework for reliability leadership. The summit, he said is long overdue. “It’s about time we started discussing the reliability gap,” O’Hanlon said, “and this is the ideal forum in which to do just that.”