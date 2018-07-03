SOS Intl Partners with NRECA to Provide Distribution Training

SOS Intl is joining forces with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) to offer distribution operations training to more than 900 electric cooperative members.

The training targets distribution control center personnel and is also applicable to field operations staff, including linemen and field workers. Trainees receive an overview of the modern electric power distribution system, technical concepts of distribution design, equipment, and operations.

“New technologies such as Distributed Energy Resources and electric vehicles, and new regulations for open access are changing the way our distribution systems are designed and operated. As a result, distribution system operations are becoming more complicated. We need to make sure our operators are trained better than ever to monitor and operate our distribution systems,” said Rocky Sease, Owner and CEO at SOS.

The training courses being offered to NRECA members includes topics such as:

- Smart Grid Systems

- Safety for Distribution Systems

- System Protection and Coordination

- Emergency Operations

- Regulatory and Grounding Design

“NRECA is excited to partner with SOS, one of our Associate Members, to offer distribution training to our members. As distribution systems become more complicated, it’s important for cooperative personnel to be well trained to respond to system events. NRECA is committed to provide resources to our members to allow safe and reliable operation of the power grid. This training provides such an opportunity for cooperatives,” explained Patti Metro, Senior Grid Operations and Reliability Director for NRECA.

Sease said, “For 15 years, SOS has prepared system operators of the US Bulk Power System to pass the NERC certification exam. So, we used our years of experience to develop training specific to distribution operations. We feel this training allows control center employees to get up to speed quickly, which reduces the training burden for many utilities.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SOS is a provider of training and advisory services to the power industry. SOS rigorously tracks and interprets NERC Reliability Standards and expertly translates them into customized education and advisory services, helping to manage risk and ensure reliability for the North American power grid.