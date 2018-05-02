Silicon Valley Power Wins APPA Award; Supports Workforce Development

Silicon Valley Power (SVP) has once again received the Award of Continued Excellence (ACE) from the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) Demonstration of Energy & Efficiency Developments (DEED) program. The award was presented at the 2018 APPA Engineering & Operations Technical Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Award of Continued Excellence, established in 2000, recognizes a DEED member utility that has demonstrated continued commitment to DEED program ideals through involvement in grants and scholarships, use of renewable resources, pursuit of energy efficiency, and support of public power. SVP received this same award in 2002 and has also been honored with four DEED Energy Innovator Awards, extending its track record of excellence.

“SVP has a long history of commitment to the DEED program and to the advancement of public power utilities,” said John Roukema, SVP’s Chief Electric Utility Officer. “Through support from DEED, we have been able to investigate and field test emerging energy efficiency technologies. This work has benefitted the public power utility industry and customers in our community and beyond.”

“I’m impressed by the partnerships and collaboration that Silicon Valley Power has demonstrated in the project applications it has put together. They have shown an impressive ability to leverage funding and sponsor leading projects,” said Michael J. Hyland, Sr. VP Engineering Services, American Public Power Association

SVP has received six DEED grants to test emerging technologies and evaluate their impact at scale or in market contexts, providing insights that are transferable to other public power utilities. SVP has conducted studies in conjunction with other prestigious public organizations, such as Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). Most recently, SVP coordinated with PNNL to conduct a study that modeled the energy savings of high-efficiency window coverings for different climate zones across the country. A national leader in serving the data center market, SVP also recently leveraged a DEED grant to fund a commercial study on “Energy Efficiency Air Management in Small Data Centers Through the Use of Liquid Cooling in Servers” to prove the efficacy of this cooling solution and its fit for the server industry.

Additionally, SVP supports workforce development through DEED-funded internships and DEED research grants to sponsor students and encourage careers in public power. SVP is currently sponsoring an electrical engineering student from Washington State University in Pullman, WA to research harmonic distortion in distributed generation units alongside a senior engineer mentor at SVP.