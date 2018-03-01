Quanta Services Acquires Northwest Lineman College

Quanta Services, Inc.has completed the acquisition of Northwest Lineman College (NLC), an industry-leading educational and training institution serving the electric power industry. NLC is the largest educational and training organization that trains across the full lifespan of a line worker's career, from pre-apprenticeship through experienced lineman. NLC was founded in 1993, is based in Boise, Idaho, with additional campuses in California, Florida and Texas, and trained approximately 5,600 people in 2017.



"Our end markets are experiencing historic levels of capital and operating investments, which we believe will continue for the foreseeable future. As a result, demand for skilled labor is high and industry resources are becoming increasingly strained. NLC is the leading educational and training facility in the electric power space and is a transformational addition that significantly enhances Quanta's ability to meet the training and recruiting demands of our greatest asset, our people. Quanta has a long history of investing in the safety, health and training of its employees and this investment is further evidence of our commitment," said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services.

"In addition to electric power training, NLC is developing natural gas distribution and communications curriculum, which will benefit Quanta, the industry and our customers. Further, we believe NLC's educational models can be applied to all of Quanta's service lines, which would facilitate the development of additional curricula over time. The acquisition of NLC is another example of Quanta's ability to find solutions that enhance our position in the marketplace and support and advance our customers' long-term goals. We welcome NLC to the Quanta family."

NLC's existing management team will remain in place, with founder Aaron Howell continuing in his leadership role as president of NLC.