SOS Intl training video thumbnail
Safety and Training

The Progression of Expertise and How to Improve Your Training Program

One of the common challenges of building a strong training program is how to move students efficiently from novice to expert. In this video presented by SOS Intl, Rocky Sease, owner and CEO, talks with Pam Ey, PhD, Training Program Strategist, about this progression.

Training should identify where participants are in their expertise progression and create opportunities to move them efficiently and effectively along their training path. Understanding these steps will help you improve your training and move your learners from novice to expert.

Watch video....

