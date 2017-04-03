Power Systems Dynamics, Control Expert to Present Introductory Course

Power system dynamics plays an increasingly important role in system operation and planning where the stability limits of power systems are often reached far earlier than their thermal or rated limits. In addition, the growing complexity of power systems increases the risk of blackouts.

“Deep knowledge of power system dynamics is becoming rare, yet with major changes in the power industry such as a significant increase in renewable generation connecting to both the transmission and distribution system and conventional generation retirements, understanding how to maintain power system stability is getting more important,” said Dr. George Zhou, a senior staff power systems consultant and training instructor at Siemens PTI.

Zhou will be teaching a featured course, Power System Dynamics – Introduction, on May 8-12, 2017, at the Siemens training facilities in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The course runs for 4.5 days and is presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, concluding at noon on Friday. The training course helps participants understand the dynamic models of power system components and the classical control techniques to determine system transient and small signal stability. Theory and practice for modeling major power system components, such as synchronous machines, excitation systems, governors and loads are taught along with hands-on examples throughout.

Zhou draws on more than 30 years of experience in the power industry to bring the complex topic of power system dynamics to life in the classroom by combining his deep technical knowledge with significant global experience. Zhou’s expertise includes transmission expansion planning studies, generation and load interconnection studies, system modeling, system reliability assessment, and probabilistic risk assessment

Following completion of this course, participants will be energized and ready to support dynamics analysis studies for their respective organizations. Zhou is excited to share his knowledge and experience to help prepare the next generation of power system engineering professionals to face the power system dynamics challenges of today and tomorrow.

