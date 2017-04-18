With over 52 courses, we offer a wide variety of training for all experience levels in the Utility Industry. Our commitment to hands-on instruction and small class sizes ensure that you get the training you need to go home safe at the end of the day.

AVO offers one of the largest selections of Electrical Training Courses with over 52 different courses available, as well as 10 Electrical Certification Programs.

Our Electrical Training specializes in Electrical Safety & Electrical Maintenance are held at one of our Training Locations throughout the United States, On-site training anywhere in the world, at one of our Host Facilities, Online Arc Flash Training or we can even develop Custom Courses to meet your specific needs.

Electrical Safety for Utilities

This course provides training for new, multi-craft or experienced electricians, linemen, technicians, engineers, supervisors and safety managers that install, maintain, repair, troubleshoot or work around power generation, transmission and distribution equipment.

Informal on-the-job training can be dangerous. To ensure adequate safe work practices are followed, personnel must understand electrical hazards, safety regulations, and the use of safe work procedures, protective equipment and standards. This course meets mandated training requirements of OSHA 1910.332 and .269 and improves ability to interpret OSHA, the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC), ASTM and other applicable electrical safety regulations. Applying these best practices is essential to preventing electrical accidents, outages and equipment damage.

Substation Maintenance I

This course provides an overview for apprentices, technicians and engineers responsible for the maintenance and testing of industrial and utility substations. Hands-on labs are a major part of this course to help the technician locate weak or faulty components in the substation systems. Course focus is on medium voltage circuit breakers (air and vacuum), battery banks and switchgear. The course is designed to aid skilled qualified substation maintenance technicians in the safe performance of substation component preventative maintenance.

Substation Maintenance II

This course is the next step after Substation I to enhance the skills needed to perform all substation tasks including a focus on common transformer configurations. It offers training on the components of power and distribution type transformers, including common insulating and cooling mediums and explains common transformer configurations.

Upon completion of this course, students are able to inspect, adjust and perform insulation resistance, connection resistance and overpotential tests on air and disconnect switches as well as interpret results of earth resistivity tests and more.

Protective Relay Maintenance Basic Certification Course

Course participants learn the basics of transmission line protection combined with hands-on, realistic training on actual relays. Laboratory exercises will cover proper relay maintenance, specific test procedures including proper calculations for impedance relay testing, and detailed adjustment and calibration procedures utilizing state of the art relay test sets. Participants will understand applicable NETA testing standards, what test result information should be recorded, and what hand tools are necessary for proper relay adjustment and calibration.

Cable Splicing & Terminating, Medium-Voltage

This course provides instruction on the proper installation of cable splices and terminations. New or experienced electricians and technicians that install, maintain, repair or troubleshoot 5-35 kV solid dielectric power cables will benefit from this course. Properly trained and skilled craftsmen, who install and test the cable correctly, can drastically improve the life expectancy of cables.

According to IEEE Std. 493-2007, Table 10.33, inadequate installation and testing prior to start-up of cable splices and terminations are the primary causes of failure. Yet over the last few decades, cable splicing and testing as a profession has declined. Multi-crafting and departmental mergers have made it just one task among many.

Protective Relay Maintenance Generation

Participants will learn the basics of generator protection combined with hands-on training using actual relays. Laboratory exercises will cover proper relay maintenance, specific test procedures, and detailed adjustment and calibration procedures utilizing state of the art relay test sets. Participants learn the applicable NETA testing standards, what test result information should be recorded and what hand tools are necessary for proper relay adjustment and calibration.

Understanding proper relay maintenance procedures will ensure that the generator and prime mover are protected from damage and are operating within prescribed boundaries. This course provides the understanding of generator protective zones and their associated protective relays.

Battery Maintenance & Testing

This course is designed for personnel responsible for battery systems in substations, power plants and in other systems that require emergency DC power. This course provides an understanding of battery backup failures such as: excessive or micro cycling, improper charging, poor temperature control, installation errors, manufacturing deficiencies and operational errors.

Battery and battery room safety requirements and inspection methods are also detailed along with personal protective equipment (PPE). Manufacturer installation and maintenance requirements are major components of this training.

Protective Device Coordination for Utilities

The goal of protective device coordination is to allow for normal equipment operation, ensure circuits open before equipment is damaged and limit outages to the smallest area through selectivity. These studies are used to verify correct equipment ratings and settings as well as assist in the selection of new equipment. A properly coordinated power system can prevent equipment damage and lost productivity.

AVO Protective Relay Maintenance Advanced Class