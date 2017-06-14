NY Governor Announces 'Climate' Jobs Initiative with Cornell

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo earlier this month announced the Clean Climate Careers initiative. The initiative is a multi-pronged strategy to grow New York's emerging clean energy economy and prepare the workforce for the long-term careers associated with this industry. In partnership with the ILR School's Worker Institute at Cornell University and Climate Jobs NY, this initiative focuses on accelerating energy efficiency and renewable energy growth to make New York a magnet for new energy technologies and creating 40,000 new, good-paying clean energy jobs by 2020.



As part of the first phase of the Clean Climate Careers initiative, New York State will make an unprecedented investment of up to $1.5 billion in major renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, and significantly expand energy efficiency and solar installations at public buildings. The investment will result in an additional 2.5 million megawatt-hours of electricity a year, representing the largest clean energy procurement by a state in U.S. history.



The Clean Climate Careers initiative is a bold, three-pronged strategy that connects investment in clean energy technologies with the industry's good-paying, quality jobs:

Investing in Clean Tech and Supercharging Renewable Energy Development: Making record investments in renewable energy to meet Governor Cuomo's ambitious Clean Energy Standard target of achieving 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030 – and as a result New York is poised to double the state’s solar capacity from roughly 800 megawatts today to more than 1600 megawatts by the end of 2018.

Creating Clean Climate Careers : Making historic investment of up to $1.5 billion in major renewable energy projects will create thousands of well-paying jobs for middle class New Yorkers across the state, while providing funding to train our workforce for lifetime careers in building efficiency, renewable energy, and other low-carbon sectors.

Advancing Environmental Justice: Establishing an Environmental Justice & Just Transition Working Group to develop priority programs and policies to help historical underserved communities – and those navigating the retirement of carbon-intensive energy plants – prepare for a cleaner, greener future.