Novinium to Host VIP Facility Tour for NWPPA Members

Novinium is inviting all Northwest Public Power Association members attending the 2018 Engineering and Operations Conference to a VIP facility tour and networking reception on Monday, April 9, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NWPPA members will be able to experience the innovative Cablecure and PreVent technology firsthand while seeing the state-of-the-art laboratories that address the underground challenges faced by utilities today. The tour will include the opportunity to engage with expert engineers as they develop advanced testing devices and control circuitry (Clean Lab), perform water tree studies and investigate how new rejuvenation fluid formulations reduce cable failures (Cable Failure Lab), accelerate cable aging and test advanced craftwork techniques (High Voltage Lab), demonstrate how combustible gases accumulate (Manhole Lab), and develop knowledge-on-demand curriculum to train a world-class workforce of 300+ linemen (Training Facility).

To reserve your spot for the tour, please RSVP to Waylon Lam at +1 253.395.4696 or email [email protected]. Registration is also available online at https://novinium.com/visit/