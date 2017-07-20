New Underground Mechanics Complete Training and Join PECO’s Front Lines

Last month, 10 new PECO underground apprentice mechanics celebrated their completion of a rigorous 15-week training program – joining the front lines to ensure safe and reliable service for PECO’s 1.6 million electric customers. More than 600 people applied for this year’s program, which develops the fundamental skills new apprentice mechanics need to work safely on the company’s advanced electric distribution system.

“The training our new apprentice mechanics received from our skilled instructors through this program provides the essential foundation for their careers at PECO,” said Eric Helt, vice president of Electric Operations. “Our field employees play a critical role in our mission to deliver safe and reliable electric service to our customers and I’m proud to welcome them to the organization.”

The comprehensive program included enhanced simulations to provide candidates with real-life work conditions, field maintenance and repair skills. The program focuses on electric distribution fundamentals, electric theory, circuit design, emergency response, safety and first aid. Candidates also develop an essential understanding of the company’s advanced electric distribution equipment.

PECO’s ongoing employee focus has been recognized by Forbes Magazine, which recently named PECO Best Mid-size Employer in Philadelphia. This tremendous honor is a direct reflection of PECO’s commitment to drive innovation and create a diverse and inclusive culture – helping employees work more creatively to better serve the customers and communities it serves.