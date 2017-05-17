Nelson Bacalao: Technical and Economic Transmission Planning Expert

With aging infrastructures around the world, increasing and shifting demand and the need to interconnect renewable generation, conducting transmission planning in an economical manner has never been so important, according to Dr. Nelson Bacalao, a senior consulting manager for Siemens PTI.

Bacalao draws on more than 35 years of experience in the power industry to bring the subject of Economic Transmission Planning to life in the classroom by combining deep technical knowledge with passion and experience.

Bacalao combines a rigorous academic training in engineering and business with utility, government and consulting experience in the technical, economic, and regulatory aspects of utility systems. His core competencies are in the area of transmission planning and Integrated Resource Planning with an emphasis in recent years on the integration of renewable generation. Bacalao also provides expert testimony in support of regulatory processes and in particular the approval of IRPs and renewable generation by regulatory commissions.

Bacalao will be teaching a featured course, Economic Transmission Planning, on Aug. 10-11, 2017, at the ERCOT training facilities in Taylor, Texas, over two days, from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The course begins with the fundamentals of economic planning such as project costs, time value and cost-benefits analysis. Building on the fundamentals, more complex topics such as revenue requirements and energy market concepts are introduced. Production cost modeling and the associated data requirements and typical results are demonstrated and used to help participants understand the economic value of various alternative transmissions solutions how they can be compared through the use of simulations. Lastly, incorporating uncertainties and risk in to the economic model is presented. Exercises are provided used throughout the course to solidify the learning.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers investment in the electricity sector has grown in recent years, yet is still behind the levels of investment required to maintain a reliable and stable economy in the future. Considering limited investments, planning transmission system upgrades that minimizes cost but also considers technical, environmental and societal needs is critical, but not easy. To fulfill these requirements a rigorous approach to transmission planning is required that looks carefully at all the alternatives (including the use of distributed energy resources) considering all the costs and associated benefits.

Bacalao brings his knowledge and experience from conducting projections of capital expenditures (CapEx) and strategic plans for utilities around the world to the classroom. For example over his 35 year career he has provided power system planning expertise to organizations in the USA, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Turkey, Malawi, Belize, Venezuela and South Africa.

Following completion of this course, participants will be able to apply economic transmission planning concepts for short, intermediate and long-term planning studies and to judge the relative merits of competing transmission projects. Bacalao is excited to share his knowledge and experience to help prepare the next generation of transmission system planners face the economic challenges of today and tomorrow.

Registration for this course ends on July11, 2017.

