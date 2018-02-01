Menu
Natural gas and electricity Tanasan10/iStock/Thinkstock
Safety and Training

A Look at the Evolution of Mandatory NERC Reliability Standards

An acknowledged industry expert in reliability compliance, David Hilt recently contributed the cover story of the February issue of Natural Gas & Electricity. The article, "NERC Reliability Standards and Compliance Adjust with Experience" is a detailed look at how the mandatory NERC Reliability Standards have evolved since their 2007 debut and offers a glimpse of the challenges NERC is managing now and in the future. (Download below).

While the NERC Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement program has helped registered entities more easily manage their compliance program, distributed energy resources, energy storage systems, and the sheer number of Standards and Requirements present challenges to the continued simplification of NERC compliance.

Hilt is a valuable member of the SOS compliance advisory team and an acknowledged leader in the areas of physical security and independent system operations.

 

TAGS: Distributed Energy Resources Consideration
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Sponsored Content
AVO Training Institute Announces Its 2018 Schedule of Training Courses for the Utilities
Feb 01, 2018
training
2018 Electric Power System Reliability Textbook for System Operators
Jan 18, 2018
training yard
Power Systems Institute Opens Door to Long-Lasting, Rewarding Career
Jan 18, 2018
Washington landmarks
IEEE PES Hosting Its Ninth Annual Innovative Smart Grid Technologies Conference
Jan 18, 2018