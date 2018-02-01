A Look at the Evolution of Mandatory NERC Reliability Standards

An acknowledged industry expert in reliability compliance, David Hilt recently contributed the cover story of the February issue of Natural Gas & Electricity. The article, "NERC Reliability Standards and Compliance Adjust with Experience" is a detailed look at how the mandatory NERC Reliability Standards have evolved since their 2007 debut and offers a glimpse of the challenges NERC is managing now and in the future. (Download below).

While the NERC Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement program has helped registered entities more easily manage their compliance program, distributed energy resources, energy storage systems, and the sheer number of Standards and Requirements present challenges to the continued simplification of NERC compliance.

Hilt is a valuable member of the SOS compliance advisory team and an acknowledged leader in the areas of physical security and independent system operations.