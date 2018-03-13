Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
CEATI hosts a transmission conference
Safety and Training

Industry Conferences

CEATI International will share information on industry conferences in Booth 3970 at the IEEE PES Expo

CEATI International is the point of convergence for a global network of utilities. Driven by more than 130 participating organizations in 19 different focus groups, CEATI facilitates cooperative problem-solving in the electrical engineering industry through collaborative projects, industry benchmarking, information sharing, technical training, and industry-open conferences. By joining CEATI you become part of our network, gaining access to the experience and knowledge of fellow participants as well as the expertise of the CEATI team.

Join us this fall at three of our annual conferences: the 2018 Transmission Conference, the 2018 Grounding & Lightning Conference, and the 2018 Smart Grid Conference. Each of our conferences brings together industry experts from around the world while providing opportunities to network with consultants, manufacturers, and representatives from electric utilities.

The 2018 Transmission Conference will cover the topics of reliability, security, restoration, and safety to provide insight on how these issues interrelate and what can be done to improve system performance. See you there on Nov. 27-28 in Tucson, Arizona.

The 2018 Grounding & Lightning Conference provides an open forum for information exchange, technical presentations, and training on new and better ways to design, construct, test, and maintain grounding and lightning protection systems. See you there on Oct. 2-3 in Anaheim, California.

The 2018 Smart Grid Conference will focus on how a smart grid enables the connection to services and new technologies. Sessions will cover what building a smart grid means for utilities and what opportunities this may deliver to the utility’s customers. See you there on Oct. 2-3 in Anaheim, California.

