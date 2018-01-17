Menu
IEEE PES Hosting Its Ninth Annual Innovative Smart Grid Technologies Conference

The Ninth Conference on Innovative Smart Grid Technology (ISGT 2018), sponsored by the IEEE Power and Energy Society (PES), will be held on Feb. 19-22, 2018, at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC.

The Conference will feature plenary sessions, panel sessions, technical papers, and tutorials by experts representing the electric utilities, regulators, technology providers, academia, the national laboratories, and both federal and state governments.

This year’s theme is “Grid Transformation.” The conference will focus on the advancements and applications of both technologies and practices as applied to grid planning, operations, markets and policies to address the effective integration of variable and distributed energy resources, as well as the growing importance of participation of customers and third parties in the generation and management of electricity.

The conference is organized along three tracks: 1) emerging methods and approaches for transmission and distribution system planning and analysis, 2) the application of technology and supporting tools for transmission and distribution system operations, and 3) market and policy considerations associated with grid transformation.

