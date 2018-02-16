Georgia Tech and UConn to Train the Next Generation of Energy Manufacturing Experts

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) has announced nearly $4 million for the University of Connecticut at Storrs and the Georgia Tech Research Corporation to lead a traineeship program that will address workforce training needs in the early-stage technology area of advanced materials and process technologies in energy-related manufacturing. These U.S.-based institutions of higher education will implement masters-level training programs designed to train a new generation of advanced manufacturing engineers to fill workforce needs across industry, national labs, and universities.

With new knowledge and skills in advanced materials and process technologies for manufacturing, the students in these two traineeship programs will have the potential to advance new technology research and development leading to meaningful impacts across the energy and manufacturing sectors.

These traineeship programs will focus on advancing critical science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) disciplines and competencies specifically relevant to the Advanced Manufacturing Office's (AMO) mission, where other U.S. government or academic workforce development programs either do not exist or where Department of Energy (DOE)-relevant, early-stage technology areas are not being leveraged to support the DOE mission.

The University of Connecticut will receive approximately $1.25 million and Georgia Tech will receive approximately $2.5 million to advance their programs. Total funding for both institutions will be awarded over five years. This investment in the future workforce, informed by the most relevant early-stage research and development, will enable the growth of the advanced manufacturing field and bolster U.S.-based manufacturing and innovation.

EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security.