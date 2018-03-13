Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
WPI
Safety and Training

Engineering College

Ranked as one of the best colleges in the Northeast by the Princeton Review, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) is one of the oldest engineering colleges in the nation, with a long history of education and research in power systems. Corporate clients consistently rely on WPI to prepare their employees with the technical and leadership skills needed to excel in this ever-evolving industry.

Online and corporate graduate programs include: 

  • Master of Engineering in Power Systems Engineering
  • Master of Science in Power Systems Management
  • Master of Science in Electrical & Computer Engineering: Specialization in Power
  • Graduate Certificate in Power Systems Engineering: Protection and Controls
  • Graduate Certificate in Power Systems Management
  • Graduate Certificate in Renewable & Distributed Power Systems
  • Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity
  • Customized onsite technical & professional workshops

Worcester Polytechnic Institute | www.wpi.edu
Booth 4142

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
tower
Industry Conferences
Mar 13, 2018
Caltrans Division of Maintenance, training, tree workers
Tree Maintenance: Building a Foundation of Expertise
Mar 06, 2018
millennials working
Hydro Ottawa's Millennial Workforce Doubles
Mar 02, 2018
Houston
Recloser Workshop to Feature 14 Experts; Technical Tour of CenterPoint Energy
Mar 01, 2018