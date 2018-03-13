Engineering College

Ranked as one of the best colleges in the Northeast by the Princeton Review, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) is one of the oldest engineering colleges in the nation, with a long history of education and research in power systems. Corporate clients consistently rely on WPI to prepare their employees with the technical and leadership skills needed to excel in this ever-evolving industry.

Online and corporate graduate programs include:

Master of Engineering in Power Systems Engineering

Master of Science in Power Systems Management

Master of Science in Electrical & Computer Engineering: Specialization in Power

Graduate Certificate in Power Systems Engineering: Protection and Controls

Graduate Certificate in Power Systems Management

Graduate Certificate in Renewable & Distributed Power Systems

Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity

Customized onsite technical & professional workshops

Worcester Polytechnic Institute | www.wpi.edu

Booth 4142