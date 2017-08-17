Duke Energy Foundation Awards $1.7 million in Educational, Workforce Grants

Duke Energy is providing $1.7 million in grants to 59 Florida-based educational and workforce development programs.

The grants are administered through the Duke Energy Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to communities served by Duke Energy, with a focus on "K to Career" educational and workforce development initiatives, the environment and community impact.

The educational grants will help fund projects in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The workforce development initiatives are designed to further bolster and expand the state's existing skilled workforce.

"Supporting educational initiatives is an integral mission of the Duke Energy Foundation," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy Florida president. "These grants support vital STEM-focused programs in local schools, which in turn prepare our students to become community leaders as future scientists, teachers, engineers and other professionals. We also invest in workforce development initiatives to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. These programs enable local residents to receive training in high-demand fields."

Duke Energy workforce development grants have helped train workers across the country, including a program for energy workers at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, Florida: https://illumination.duke-energy.com/articles/how-to-prepare-the-workforce-of-the-future.

Duke Energy's grants to K-12 local education foundations are also eligible for dollar-for-dollar matching funds through the State of Florida's School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program, doubling the impact of the investment.

"Throughout Florida, students will be engaged in hands-on learning because of Duke Energy's investments in the work of our local education foundations," said Mary Chance, president of the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations, which administers the matching grants. "Students and teachers also benefit from the personal involvement of Duke Energy employees – as board leaders and program volunteers. Those employees offer their intellectual capital and community service, as well as financial resources, to make a significant and positive impact throughout Florida."

Recipients of the largest donations include:

University of Central Florida Foundation, Inc. ($245,000)

Pinellas County Education Foundation, Inc. ($212,000)

Lake-Sumter State College Foundation, Inc. ($110,000)

Orlando Science Center, Inc. ($100,000)

Valencia College Foundation, Inc. ($75,000)

Consortium of Florida Education Foundations, Inc. ($50,000)

Foundation for Building Community, Inc. ($50,000)

EDC Foundation for Education, Inc. ($50,000)

Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, Inc. ($50,000)

CareerSource Pinellas, Inc./The Science Center ($50,000)

Florida Polytechnic University Foundation, Inc. ($50,000)

Polk Education Foundation and Business Partnership, Inc. ($50,000)

Citrus County Education Foundation, Inc. ($40,000)

Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools ($40,000)

YMCA of the Suncoast ($35,000)

Pasco Education Foundation, Inc. ($30,000)

St. Petersburg College Foundation, Inc. ($30,000)

Futures Foundation for Volusia County Schools ($30,000)

Educational Foundation of Lake County, Inc. ($28,000)

University of South Florida Foundation, Inc. ($25,000)

The Foundation for Osceola Education, Inc. ($25,000)

Polk State College Foundation, Inc. ($25,000)

Duke Energy has given more than $59 million to Florida charitable organizations since 2000.

Additionally, Duke Energy Florida employees volunteered more than 51,000 hours of community service within the last five years through the "Duke Energy in Action" program.

For additional information on Duke Energy's community giving programs visit www.duke-energy.com/foundation.