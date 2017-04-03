David Lovelady: Distribution Automation Expert

Distribution automation provides utilities the ability to reduce demand and increase reliability without interfering with customers and relying on their behavior. Recent utility announcements of utility expenditures in volt/VAR and Fault Location Isolation and System Restoration (FLISR) schemes highlight utilities' growing desire for DA and the benefits they bring. However, the increasing complexity in the distribution system, such as distributed generation and new loads such as electric vehicles and non-linear devices, makes understanding their impacts on the DA schemes and vice-versa increasingly important.

“Utilities around the world are planning and deploying DA schemes that promise improved reliability and reduced power and energy consumption,” said David Lovelady, a technical training manager and expert on smart grid technologies for Siemens PTI. “Yet in order to realize these gains, a deep understanding of the technology and its capabilities/limitations is vital.”

Lovelady will be teaching a featured course, Distribution Automation for the Smart Grid, on May 8-16, 2017, via live webcast. The course runs over seven working days in four-hour blocks from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) each day. The training course starts with the fundamentals of the distribution system, preparing students for a deeper understanding of DA applications such as Fault Location Isolation and System Restoration (FLISR), Volt/VAR optimization and impacts of distributed generation. The technologies required for DA implementation across all the power layers (physical, communications and IT) will be explained. The associated cost/benefits of DA will also be presented, along with tools and techniques to help determine DA ROI. Students will have the opportunity to participate in interactive exercises using simulations of DA.

Lovelady brings his knowledge and experience from conducting power system studies on a global scale to the classroom. For example, during his eight years with Siemens PTI, he has conducted DA studies in North America and provided expertise to utilities in Africa. He was also a co-convener for the Platform Technology Working Group of New York’s “Reforming the Energy Vision (REV)” initiative, driving the early developments of Distributed System Platform (DSP) architecture.

