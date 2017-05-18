Asian Utility Week: Social Media Encouraging Utilities to Improve Customer Service

Asian Utility Week takes place at Impact Arena, Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand, on May 24-25, 2017. The event is a large-scale expo with conference designed specifically for Asian utilities who seek to transform their utility business model to include digital enablers. It attracts over 3000 participants. A core theme of the expo is the transformation of Asia’s electrical utility into customer-centric enterprises.



This change is facilitated by digital technology but is driven by the competitive energy market regimes initiated in Singapore, The Philippines, and Vietnam but also by social media feedback. Customers now have a quick and effective channel to share their frustration with poor service. Utilities are now adjusting their service offer to better meet customer requirements. This is especially noticeable in the commercial and industrial energy markets which are further impacted by regulations forcing increased energy efficiency and carbon management.



The speaker line-up features over 180 energy technology specialists including:

Samuel Tan, Chief Digital Officer, SP Group, Singapore

Datuk Seri Azman, CEO, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Malaysia

Waiboon Chanchio, CIO, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Thailand

Adrian Clark, CEO, Australia, New Zealand & South East Asia, Landis & Gyr, Australia

Takako Okuda, General Manager, CS Promotion Office, TEPCO Energy Partner, Japan

Rajeev Kharyal, GM, Head of Commercial Connection & Meter Management, TATA Power, India

Ramil Ruaro, Senior Manager, Customer Solutions & Product Development, Meralco, Philippines

Nguyen The Vinh, Senior Expert, Business Department, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam

Bert Deprest, VP of Energy Solutions, Senoko Energy, Singapore



According to the Event Director, Roderic Mclauchlan:



Social media skills for utilities are becoming essential. Aside from its proven worth in crisis management, social media supports important utility goals, including informing the public of infrastructure projects, energy conservation, safety issues and green energy investments. Customers will establish a reputation for you if you aren’t there to share the facts. When a social media incident happens, you need to respond quickly and get it right first time. No one wants to be like United Airlines ravaged by social media after their overbooked passenger incident which was followed by their painful failed attempts to fix the issue. Social media is set to grow in importance over the next five years, as a way to engage both domestic and commercial customers in the important conversation around energy efficiency and carbon management – two issues that require customers to change their behaviour. Asian Utility Week is now free for both energy service companies and vendors to this sector. It is ideal for anyone with business interests in Asia’s utility sector to meet the region’s top utility executives who are in the market for customer centricity enablers.