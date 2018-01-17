Menu
training tumsasedgars/iStock/Thinkstock
Safety and Training

2018 Electric Power System Reliability Textbook System Operators

The new 2018 Edition of the Electric Power System Reliability Textbook from Global Training Solutions Inc. includes the latest material and revised NERC Standards.

The detailed book presents a new perspective on power system fundamentals within the context of the NERC Reliability Standards. This perspective is designed to frame each standard so that it is better understood and the information can be more easily assimilated by power system operating personnel.

Sample questions at the end of many chapters further help in preparation for the NERC Operator Certification Exams. The book incorporates the current exam application and analysis type questions.

The book is updated every year to include new and revised standards.

Global Training Solutions

