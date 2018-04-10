Technical Tour: Panasonic Technology Facility

Tour Panasonic and Xcel Energy's new microgrid, including battery storage, solar parking structure and Panasonic's nationwide photovoltaic (PV) control center. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the internals of the onsite Xcel Energy battery and microgrid system, followed by a tour of the Panasonic Network Operations Center, where they can view the performance of the onsite system and compare it to other North American installations.

Weather permitting; refunds will be given only if the tour is cancelled due to poor weather conditions and will be posted after the conference.

Technical tours fill up fast, so please check availability with IEEE PES. Ticket Required: $30