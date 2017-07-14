Menu
Southern California Ed Works Out Interconnect for 50-MW NRG Solar Project

Southern California Edison Co. has filed a Large Generator Interconnection Agreement (LGIA) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The agreement is among NRG Solar Desert Center LLC, SCE, and the California Independent System Operator.

NRG previously applied to the CAISO to interconnect its proposed 49.7 net MW solar photovoltaic Sloth Project to SCE’s Red Bluff 220kV substation at the 220kV switch-rack to transmit energy to the CAISO-controlled grid. NRG proposes a commercial operation date of Sept. 1, 2021, for this project. The Sloth Project is o be located in Riverside County near Desert Center, California, 

Under this LGIA, NRG needs to install a substation with one 220/34.5kV, 58 MVA main step-up transformer with an 8 percent impedance on a 50 MVA base. The project developer also needs to install a new 4-mile, 3/O ACSR overhead conductor 220kV generation tie-line from the solar project to a position designated by SCE, outside of SCE’s Red Bluff Substation. This generation tie-line will be referred to as the Red Bluff-Sloth 220kV Transmission Line.

A project contact is: NRG Solar Desert Center LLC, Attn: Asset Management, [email protected].

