Solar Technology Acceleration Center to Host Technical Tour at IEEE PES T&D Conference

Located minutes from Denver International Airport, Solar Technology Acceleration Center (SolarTAC) is recognized globally as the largest private outdoor test facility for solar technologies in the United States. SolarTAC was developed to provide a real-world testing environment that would take emerging technologies to the next level. With access to the electric grid, this 74-acre facility has hosted photovoltaic, concentrating photovoltaic and concentrating thermal technologies, as well as battery storage and other grid management systems.

Come tour some of the exciting projects being tested, including a residential solar and storage application, and visit GridNXT – the brand new 1.5 MW micro grid technologies test facility that offers a variety of solar, wind, diesel, as well as AC/DC generation sources plus a large utility scale battery and inverter, programmable load banks, and single and three phase distribution connections and system communications that enable companies to integrate and test their individual components with the micro grid.

Closed toe shoes must be worn. Weather permitting; refunds will be given only if the tour is canceled due to poor weather conditions and will be posted after the conference.

Price:

Ticket Required: $30

Available tours: