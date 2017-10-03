Menu
Solar PV Market in China Exceeds 100 GW

Data published by the National Energy Administration of China showed that the PV power generation installation capacity reached 102 GW as of the end of June.  An additional 24.4 GW have been supplemented to the total capacity in the first half of this year.

Supported by state policies for the PV sector, the country continued expanding solar PV capacities at a "galloping" pace.  

The new installation capacity was mainly distributed to Anhui, Zhejiang and Shandong provinces, together representing 54.2 percent of the state’s newly added PV installations.

Following the 13th Five-Year Plan for Solar Development, China is on its way to reach PV power generation installations of over 105 GW by the end of 2020.  For the first half of 2017 the objective has been 97 percent met. The country’s PV sector produced 51.8 billion kWh of electricity in the first half of 2017, in accordance with official data. 

