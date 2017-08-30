Saudi Arabia Seeks Bids for Construction of 400MW Wind Farm

The Renewable Energy Project Development Office of Saudi Arabia has released a request for proposals for its first utility-scale wind power project within the National Renewable Energy Program. The RFP for 400 MW of wind power in Dumat Al Jandal in Saudi Arabia’s Al Jouf region is now available for qualified bidders on the NREP’s dedicated eProcurement portal, www.powersaudiarabia.com.sa.

REPDO has qualified 25 companies for the 400 MW Dumat Al Jandal wind project. The qualified companies will proceed to the RFP stage as either ‘managing members’ or ‘technical members’ – or both – based on their experience in delivering IPP projects of this scale. A company or consortium whose application is unsuccessful as either a manager or yechnical member in this round will have the opportunity to participate in future Request for Quotations and RFPs under the NREP.

Dumat Al Jandal marks the second of two tenders for round one of the NREP. Bidding for the 400 MW wind power project is set to close in January 2018.

Commenting on the progress of the NREP, His Excellency, Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources,said, “We are moving forward to diversify the Kingdom’s energy mix and to build a more sustainable and cleaner energy system that benefits Saudi Arabia and its citizens. Round two of the NREP will be launched before the end of this year, keeping us firmly on track to deliver 9.5GW of renewable energy by 2023.”

Khalid Al-Falih added, “The NREP will build economic resilience and deliver real economic benefits by creating more than 7000 jobs, increasing Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP and nurturing a clean tech startup industry; it is a program designed to boost the domestic renewable value chain and encourage foreign-to-direct investment in the Kingdom, bringing prosperity to our citizens as part of the goals established in Vision 2030.”

Technical criteria for round one NREP projects include a 30% local content requirement. This requirement will increase in future rounds to stimulate the growth of a globally competitive and sustainable renewable energy supply chain in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Round one of the NREP also comprises 300MW of Solar PV in Sakaka, Al Jouf region, for which the bid opening will take place on Oct. 3, and winning bids will be announced on Nov, 27 . The Dumat Al Jandal and Sakaka projects are both 100% private IPP programs, which will be backed by 20- and 25-year power purchase agreements respectively.