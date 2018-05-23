RusHydro to Link Central Yakutia with the United Energy System of Far East

RusHydro, one of Russia’s largest generating companies, will integrate the currently isolated energy system of Central Yakutia with the South-Yakutia energy system, part of the United energy system of Far East. The integration will take place following construction of a link connecting Yakustkenergo (RusHydro Group subsidiary) facilities to the high-voltage network operated by Federal Grid via 220kV Maya substation.

Implementation of the project, conducted by Yakutsenergo, will improve reliability of energy supply to consumers in the Central Yakutia. The link will enable access to generating capacity of the United energy system of Far East in the event of supply shortage in Yakutsk, the most densely populated city of Yakutia. In addition, the Central Yakutia region will get access to the wholesale capacity market. Completion of the project’s main construction works is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2018.

RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 70 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies.

Stay updated with the latest by following us on Twitter and Facebook