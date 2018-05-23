Menu
russia Sirintra_Pumsopa/iStock/Getty Images
Renewables

RusHydro to Link Central Yakutia with the United Energy System of Far East

Implementation of the project, conducted by Yakutsenergo, will improve reliability of energy supply to consumers

RusHydro, one of Russia’s largest generating companies, will integrate the currently isolated energy system of Central Yakutia with the South-Yakutia energy system, part of the United energy system of Far East. The integration will take place following construction of a link connecting Yakustkenergo (RusHydro Group subsidiary) facilities to the high-voltage network operated by Federal Grid via 220kV Maya substation.

Implementation of the project, conducted by Yakutsenergo, will improve reliability of energy supply to consumers in the Central Yakutia. The link will enable access to generating capacity of the United energy system of Far East in the event of supply shortage in Yakutsk, the most densely populated city of Yakutia. In addition, the Central Yakutia region will get access to the wholesale capacity market. Completion of the project’s main construction works is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2018.

RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 70 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies.

Stay updated with the latest by following us on Twitter and Facebook

TAGS: Substations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
wind and transmission
Pattern Development Acquires Western Spirit Transmission Line, Mesa Canyons Wind Project
May 23, 2018
Renewable Transition
May 23, 2018
solar farm on landfill
Construction Begins on Largest Landfill Solar Project in Ohio
May 22, 2018
LACTEC; Eletropaulo;CEMIG; FITec; Versattus Management Project and Energy Ltda.; Distributed Generation
Brazil Studies Distributed Generation
May 18, 2018