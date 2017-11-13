Queensland Announces Energy Plan

The government of Queensland, Australia, has announced the Powering Queensland’s Future Plan – its commitment to deliver affordable and stable power for Queensland households, businesses and industry, while acting on climate change. The government is investing $1.16 billion to ensure Queenslanders can continue to enjoy an affordable and secure supply of electricity.
Under the plan, the government will establish a new company called CleanCo which will be mandated to deliver 1000MW of renewable energy in Queensland – with a special focus on flexible and dispatchable renewable energy.
The government also will:
- provide electricity price relief by investing $770 million to cover the cost of the Solar Bonus Scheme
- return Swanbank E gas-fired power station to service
- direct Stanwell Corporation to undertake strategies to place downward pressure on wholesale prices
- deliver a $386 million Powering North Queensland Plan to strengthen and diversify the north's energy supply and create a North Queensland clean energy hub
- confirm the government's commitment to a 50% renewable energy target by 2030
- facilitate the next wave of up to 400 MW of diversified renewable energy, including 100 megawatts of energy storage through a reverse auction
- improve large-scale renewable project facilitation, planning and network connections
- establish the Queensland Energy Security Taskforce
- implement the Queensland Gas Action Plan and release over 450km2 of new gas tenure for supply to the Australian market
- continue to advocate for stable, integrated national climate and energy policies.
0 comments
Hide comments