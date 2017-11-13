Queensland Announces Energy Plan

The government of Queensland, Australia, has announced the Powering Queensland’s Future Plan – its commitment to deliver affordable and stable power for Queensland households, businesses and industry, while acting on climate change. The government is investing $1.16 billion to ensure Queenslanders can continue to enjoy an affordable and secure supply of electricity.

Under the plan, the government will establish a new company called CleanCo which will be mandated to deliver 1000MW of renewable energy in Queensland – with a special focus on flexible and dispatchable renewable energy.

The government also will: