Pattern Energy Joins Other Wind Energy Companies in $1 Million Gift to Habitat for Humanity

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has announced it is joining with other American wind energy companies as a keystone partner of Habitat Hammers Back, the Hurricane Harvey repair and rebuilding initiative led by Habitat for Humanity. The companies are donating $1 million in aggregate to support repairs and rebuilding efforts in areas impacted by the storms.

“With an office in Houston and over 100 employees in the Houston area, we have a close connection to the damage and pain that was caused by Hurricane Harvey – and we are committed to helping the area recover,” said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy.

“Habitat for Humanity is committed to helping families recover from Hurricane Harvey, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of our partners like Pattern Energy and the other companies from the American wind energy industry,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “Their gift is an investment in the long-term recovery of these communities.”

Through Habitat Hammers Back, Habitat is already at work responding to Hurricane Harvey, helping families to clean up and prepare for the rebuilding effort to come. Habitat will work with its local offices throughout the hurricane-affected regions to assess the shelter and housing needs and develop response options. In addition to long-term housing repair and construction, Habitat’s response includes organizing volunteers and resources to help with the cleanup of homes damaged by wind and flood waters.

More information on Habitat’s and Pattern Energy’s response to Hurricane Harvey can be found at https://habitat.org/American-Wind-Energy/Harvey.