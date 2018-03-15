National Renewable Energy Laboratory Tour: Energy Systems Integration Facility

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is focused on creative answers to today's energy challenges. From breakthroughs in fundamental science to new clean technologies to integrated energy systems that power our lives, NREL researchers are transforming the way the nation and the world use energy.
The Energy Systems Integration Facility will be one of the technical tours at this year's IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo and provides a unique contained and controlled platform on which partners can identify and resolve the technical, operational, and financial risks of integrating emerging energy technologies into today’s environment. The tour will be offered on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All onsite tour participants must agree to the following guidelines/regulations:
- Each guest must have a valid government issued photo I.D. (such as a driver’s license).
- If you are a U.S. citizen, this is all the identification required to gain access to NREL facilities. There is no exception to this rule. If you are a non-U.S. citizen (Canadian, permanent resident alien or resident aliens are included in this category), you will need to contact the NREL Visitors Program five business days in advance to complete a foreign national data card.
- If you have already completed a foreign national data card, please refer to your confirmation e-mail for the necessary identification you will need to bring with you the day of your visit (typically your visa and passport).
- All tour registrants must be the minimum age of 18 years old in order to join the tour. No children under the age of 18 are allowed. Pets are not allowed on the grounds.
- Remember to wear comfortable walking shoes. Sandals, flip flips, open toe shoes or sling back shoes are not allowed in NREL laboratories.
- Shorts are not allowed in NREL laboratories, remember to wear long pants.
- Water bottles or other liquids are not allowed in NREL laboratories.