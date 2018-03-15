National Renewable Energy Laboratory Tour: Energy Systems Integration Facility

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is focused on creative answers to today's energy challenges. From breakthroughs in fundamental science to new clean technologies to integrated energy systems that power our lives, NREL researchers are transforming the way the nation and the world use energy.

The Energy Systems Integration Facility will be one of the technical tours at this year's IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo and provides a unique contained and controlled platform on which partners can identify and resolve the technical, operational, and financial risks of integrating emerging energy technologies into today’s environment. The tour will be offered on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All onsite tour participants must agree to the following guidelines/regulations: