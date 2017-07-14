Interconnect Deal Filed by MISO for 202-MW Broadlands Wind Project

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator on July 7 filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission a Generator Interconnection Agreement among Broadlands Wind Farm LLC, Ameren Services Co. (as agent for transmission owner Ameren Illinois Co.) and MISO.

MISO has designated this as Project No. J468 in its interconnection queue.

Broadlands Wind Farm plans to install a 213 MVA facility, rated at 202 MW gross, with all studies performed at or below these outputs. The facility is to be composed of 101 Vestas V110 wind turbines in a wind farm.

The project developer will install a collector substation with the appropriate protection equipment. The wind turbines will be connected to the collector substation by a 34.5 kV collector system.

This wind project will interconnect with the Ameren transmission system via an estimated short 345 kV radial line running from the project’s collector substation to a new J468 interconnection switching station to be constructed by Ameren on the utility’s Sidney-Kansas 345 kV transmission line.

Broadlands Wind Farm is required to enter into a Facilities Construction Agreement with Ameren Transmission Co. of Illinois and Ameren Illinois for the construction of a new wave trap and tuner at the Kansas 345kV substation, on the line going to the new J468 interconnection switching station.

The wind project developer is also required to enter into an agreement with PJM Interconnection, under the PJM tariff rules, to reconductor or rebuild the Dequine-Meadowlake 345 kV line circuit ‘2’, replace the Dequine riser and wavetrap, and adjust the Meadowlake relay trip limit. Cost could be less if engineering determines that reconductoring is feasible by utilizing existing tower structures.

The developer desires a Commercial Operation Date for this wind facility of Sept. 30, 2019.

A project contact is: Broadlands Wind Farm LLC, Attn: Chris Matthews, Project Manager, 808 Travis Street, Suite 700, Houston, TX 77002