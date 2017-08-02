Hydro-Québec Offers Large-Scale Energy Options to Massachusetts

To meet Massachusetts' energy needs, Hydro-Québec is proposing six options—either 100% hydropower or a hydro-wind power supply blend— offered over one of three proposed new transmission lines. Through partnerships with leaders in New England's energy sector and experienced Québec wind power producers, this new source of clean energy will be provided to Massachusetts in the form of firm deliveries, every hour of the year for the next 20 years.

Hydro-Québec has partnered with three possible transmission projects:

Northern Pass Transmission project (Eversource Energy)

New England Clean Power Link project (Transmission Developers Inc.)

New England Clean Energy Connect (Central Maine Power)

The hydropower/wind supply option has been designed with Gaz Métro , an energy provider in Québec and New England, and Boralex, a private renewable energy power producer that has carved out a major share of the wind power market in Canada. The proposed project, SBx, is a 300-MW wind farm, which would be the fourth phase of the Seigneurie de Beaupré Wind Farms. SBx would be entirely developed, financed, built and operated by Boralex and Gaz Métro.

In each of the hydropower/wind supply options, the energy would be firmed by Hydro-Québec hydropower.

On March 31, 2017, Massachusetts' Electric Distribution Companies launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the procurement of large quantities of firm clean energy that will help the state reduce its energy costs, enhance reliability and contribute to its greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) requirements. The RFP's objectives were laid out in Massachusetts' law An Act Relative to Energy Diversity in August 2016. The law also lays a foundation for the New England region to transition to a cost-effective clean energy future. The Act requires utilities to competitively solicit proposals for 9.45 TWh of clean energy generation from diverse sources, including firm hydropower and onshore wind supported by hydropower.