AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. Through its Gridtec Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company’s solutions are now powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally and enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks in more than a dozen countries. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

Featured products and services:

Resilient Electric Grid (REG) Systems: Provides protection against the calamitous effects that follow the loss of critical substation facilities in urban areas by allowing the interconnection of nearby substations, enabling them to share transmission connections and excess station capacity, while controlling the high fault currents that naturally result from such interconnections.

D-VAR Systems: Provides a powerful and cost effective source of dynamic VARs for a wide range of operational needs. They can correct voltage instability problems on transmission networks; provide dynamic steady-state voltage and power factor control and regulation on transmission and distribution networks; protect industrial facilities requiring premium power quality; and support a stable point of interconnection for distributed generation facilities and large-scale wind farms.

D-VAR VVO: Ideal for mitigating power quality issues related to distributed generation. Located on 15kv feeders, our D-VAR VVO cost-effectively provides dynamic reactive VAR compensation for greater voltage and power factor control against the intermittent output of renewable generation in the distribution system.

AMSC | amsc.com

Booth 3521