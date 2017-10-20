E.ON Joins Wind Companies in $1 Million Gift to Habitat for Humanity

E.ON this week announced it is joining with other American wind energy companies as a keystone partner of Habitat Hammers Back, the Hurricane Harvey repair and rebuilding initiative led by Habitat for Humanity. The companies are donating $1 million to support repairs and rebuilding efforts in areas impacted by the storms.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to everyone along the Texas Coastal Bend and in Houston who are recovering from Harvey," said Patrick Woodson, Chairman of E.ON North America. "Several E.ON employees around our Papalote Creek Wind Farm lost their homes, and even more saw their communities devastated when the hurricane made landfall. Habitat for Humanity will play a critical role in helping people rebuild their homes and communities. With Texas as the nation's leader in wind energy, it is only right that we and the wind industry be a leading force to help Texans rebuild and recover."

Volunteers from E.ON and other wind companies are participating in Habitat's Houston event today. "Texans are not afraid of hard work and our employees really want to help their neighbors in need now and in the future," said Woodson.

"Habitat for Humanity is committed to helping families recover from Hurricanes Harvey, and we wouldn't be able to do it without the support of our partners like E.ON and the other companies from the American wind energy industry," said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. "Their gift is an investment in the long-term recovery of these communities."

Through Habitat Hammers Back, Habitat is already at work responding to Hurricane Harvey, helping families to clean up and prepare for the rebuilding effort to come. Habitat will work with its local offices throughout the hurricane-affected regions to assess the shelter and housing needs and develop response options. In addition to long-term housing repair and construction, Habitat's response includes organizing volunteers and resources to help with the cleanup of homes damaged by wind and flood waters.

More information on Habitat's and E.ON response to Hurricane Harvey can be found at https://habitat.org/American-Wind-Energy/Harvey.