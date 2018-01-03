Dominion Energy Adds 81 MW of Solar Energy to South Carolina's Electric Grid

Dominion Energy has announced that two South Carolina solar energy projects – including the largest such project in the Palmetto State – have entered service.

"Dominion Energy is pleased to bring this additional clean, solar energy to South Carolina," said Paul D. Koonce, president and chief executive officer of the company's Power Generation Group. "We are happy to provide South Carolina Electric & Gas additional renewable resources and help an excellent corporate citizen in Solvay reduce its carbon intensity."

The company's 71.4-MW Solvay Solar Energy-Jasper County, S.C., facility, located near Ridgeland, S.C., came online on Dec. 21, 2017. It has a long-term power purchase agreement with SCE&G. Solvay – an international chemicals and advanced materials company with U.S. sites, among others, in Charleston, Greenville, Piedmont, Rock Hill and Spartanburg – is purchasing all of the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) for 15 years.

Dominion Energy's 10-MW Ridgeland Solar project, which began commercial operations on May 28, 2017, has both a PPA and REC agreement with SCE&G. The two projects created about 200 temporary construction jobs.

Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy brought online 466 megawatts of solar generating capacity in 2017 in California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The company invested more than $900 million in those projects, which can serve nearly 120,000 homes and businesses in the four states.