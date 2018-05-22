Construction Begins on Largest Landfill Solar Project in Ohio

Conti Solar has begun construction on the largest landfill solar project in Ohio. Located in Cuyahoga County, the 4 MW project is owned and operated by IGS Solar, a commercial and residential solar provider and an affiliate company of IGS Energy, an independent retail energy supplier. The solar project was developed by Enerlogics and McDonald Hopkins, and when complete, will provide over 5,000,000 kWh of clean solar electricity to county-owned facilities annually.

One of two PSE&G Parklands landfill ground arrays totaling 21.3 MW. The Conti Solar team have extensive experience converting landfill to productive and clean power generation plants with solar.

Solar projects built on landfills can be particularly complex, but Conti Solar has successfully installed more than 133 MW of landfill solar projects across the country. Their deep experience and knowledge with the processes and risks of landfill projects, along with their competitive buying power and superior execution capabilities establishes Conti Solar as a national leader in the segment.

The Cuyahoga solar project is the first of its kind in Ohio. Covering 17 acres of previously unproductive land, Conti Solar will manage the construction of the solar array that will sit atop a closed-and-capped landfill and transform an area of waste into a sustainable solar power generation plant. The project will be a cornerstone of Cuyahoga County's sustainable practices. Via a power purchase agreement (PPA), Cuyahoga County will acquire 100%of the project's energy through Cleveland Public Power. Benefits of this unique project include significantly reduced energy costs for the county, additional tax revenue, and an estimated 100 local jobs.

"It was essential that we partnered with a firm that has a proven track record in developing solar projects on top of sensitive landfill sites," said Patrick Smith, vice president of IGS Solar. "It's a unique niche, but Conti Solar's vast experience, impeccable standards, and understanding of IGS Solar's vision for the community has made Conti Solar the ideal partner for this project."

The project will be complete during the summer of 2018.