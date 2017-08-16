Menu
solar eclipse Allexxandar/iStock/Thinkstock
Renewables

August Solar Eclipse Not Expected to Impact Bulk Power System

NERC white paper does recommend reparation and increased coordination by system planners.

A solar eclipse predicted by NASA on Aug. 21 is unlikely to cause any reliability issues to the North American bulk power system, a NERC white paper finds. However, the white paper recommends preparation and increased coordination by system planners and operators to understand how this phenomena will impact power flows and resource commitment.

The white paper -- A Wide-Area Perspective on the August 21, 2017 Total Solar Eclipse -- further recommends that utilities in all states perform specific studies of the eclipse’s impact of solar photovoltaic power output on their systems and retain necessary resources to meet the increased electricity demand requirements. Generation and system operators have more control of utility-scale solar resources; however, operational planning and advanced power system studies must account for the impacts that may not be completely visible to the system operator, such as distributed and roof-top solar photovoltaic resources.

While solar generation levels are relatively low, states including California and North Carolina are likely to experience the greatest impact to solar photovoltaic resources and system operations during the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, according to the NERC paper.

As more solar generation is integrated into the bulk power system, solar eclipse phenomena will need to be studied more broadly. However, given the highly predictive nature of the event, NERC has confidence that reliability can be maintained by system operators through comprehensive planning and awareness..

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy
FPL Installs First of 1 Million New Treasure Coast Solar Panels
Aug 11, 2017
wind farms
AEP to Invest $4.5 Billion In Wind Farm, Dedicated Power Line
Aug 11, 2017
burned trees
California Energy Commission Awards Research Grants for Renewable Energy
Aug 02, 2017
transmission tower and wind power
Hydro-Québec Offers Large-Scale Energy Options to Massachusetts
Aug 02, 2017