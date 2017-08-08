PECO Investing $1.6 Million in Tree Trimming in Delaware County

PECO customers in southeastern Delaware County, Pennsylvania, will benefit from a $1.6 million investment to trim trees and remove vegetation along 220 miles of aerial electric lines. This work, which will begin in August and will be completed by the beginning of October, will improve electric service for 30,000 customers.

This work will occur in the townships of Aston, Bethel, Chester, Concord, Lower Chichester, Middletown, Nether Providence, and Upper Chichester; the boroughs of Brookhaven, Marcus Hook, Parkside, Trainer, and Upland, and the City of Chester.

“Vegetation growth causes about one-third of all electric outages,” said Dave Weaver, vice president of Technical Services. “Our comprehensive vegetation management program is vital to safely keeping the lights on for our customers.”

Each year, PECO invests approximately $500 million to enhance its electric infrastructure, including preventive maintenance and equipment upgrades to provide safe and reliable energy to customers. As part of this work, PECO will invest about $41 million in vegetation management work around 3,400 miles of aerial electric lines in 2017.

PECO’s vegetation management crews are trained in arboricultural techniques as defined in the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) A300 Standard. This standard takes into account the type and location of the tree, its relation to overhead equipment and overall health of the tree. Customers are notified before work begins in their area.