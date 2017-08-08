Menu
peco crews
Vegetation Management>Programs

PECO Investing $1.6 Million in Tree Trimming in Delaware County

PECO will remove vegetation along 220 miles of aerial electric lines.

PECO customers in southeastern Delaware County, Pennsylvania, will benefit from a $1.6 million investment to trim trees and remove vegetation along 220 miles of aerial electric lines. This work, which will begin in August and will be completed by the beginning of October, will improve electric service for 30,000 customers.

This work will occur in the townships of Aston, Bethel, Chester, Concord, Lower Chichester, Middletown, Nether Providence, and Upper Chichester; the boroughs of Brookhaven, Marcus Hook, Parkside, Trainer, and Upland, and the City of Chester.

“Vegetation growth causes about one-third of all electric outages,” said Dave Weaver, vice president of Technical Services. “Our comprehensive vegetation management program is vital to safely keeping the lights on for our customers.”

Each year, PECO invests approximately $500 million to enhance its electric infrastructure, including preventive maintenance and equipment upgrades to provide safe and reliable energy to customers. As part of this work, PECO will invest about $41 million in vegetation management work around 3,400 miles of aerial electric lines in 2017.

PECO’s vegetation management crews are trained in arboricultural techniques as defined in the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) A300 Standard. This standard takes into account the type and location of the tree, its relation to overhead equipment and overall health of the tree. Customers are notified before work begins in their area. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
tree care
FirstEnergy Receives Tree Care Award
Jun 12, 2017
peco crews
PECO Investing $3 Million in Tree Trimming for Bucks County
Apr 11, 2017
powerline in australia
Ausgrid's Vegetation Management Program
Mar 14, 2017
CMP tree trimming
Central Maine Power Tree Care to Enhance Service in Southern, Coastal Maine
Mar 14, 2017