Wisconsin Commission Approves Riverside Transmission Project

American Transmission Co. on Jan. 12 received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to construct an approximately 4.2 mile, 345,000-V Riverside Transmission Line Project. The project will consist of a double-circuit transmission line from a planned new substation near the Alliant Energy West Riverside Energy Center to an existing 345-kV transmission line in the Town of Beloit.

The line is needed to connect the expanded West Riverside Energy Center to the electric transmission grid. The West Riverside Energy Center will include a natural gas-fueled generating station with an integrated solar installation.

“The ordered route is made up of segments from the two routes that ATC submitted to the PSC,” said ATC Project Manager Mark Sanzenbacher. “The anticipated project cost is approximately $42 million.”

The planned in-service date of the line is 2019. The PSC order and other documents associated with the proposed project are available at www.psc.wi.gov. The docket number for this project is 137-CE-186.

