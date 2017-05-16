WAPA, SMUD Release Scoping Report for Colusa-Sutter Transmission Line

Following extensive public comment periods that included a dozen meetings in four counties, Western Area Power Administration and SMUD released the Scoping Summary Report for the proposed Colusa-Sutter Transmission Line.

Stakeholders provided more than 300 comments about the scope of the environmental review for the project, which is the earliest phase of the environmental review. Comments were submitted in the form of letters, emails, comment cards, mark-ups on aerial overview maps and verbal comments submitted and transcribed by court reporters during the 12 public scoping meetings held in Colusa, Sacramento, Sutter and Yolo counties.

The scoping period spanned 122 days from Dec. 18, 2015 through April 16, 2016; and during an additional 60-day scoping period between January 6 and March 7, 2017, which was extended to March 21 in an effort to provide ample time for stakeholders who may have been affected by area flooding to submit comments.

All comments received during the scoping period are being reviewed in detail to inform the project team about issues of concern related to the project in general, and specific items to be considered in the environmental review. The comments relevant to the scope of the environmental document will be addressed and analyzed in the environmental impact statement and environmental impact review, or EIS/EIR.

During the next two years, WAPA and SMUD will prepare the joint EIS/EIR to examine the potential environmental impacts of the project alternatives, including a no action alternative. WAPA will be the lead federal agency for the National Environmental Policy Act and SMUD will be the lead state agency for the California Environmental Quality Act. The public will have an opportunity to attend additional public meetings and comment on the draft EIS/EIR, currently anticipated in spring 2019. No action will be taken on the project proposal until after the environmental review is completed in 2020.