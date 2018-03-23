Transmission Project to Connect 16 Remote First Nations Communities to Power Grid

The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario have granted $1.6 billion funding to support the construction of the proposed Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line project. Intended to connect 17 remote First Nations communities in Northwestern Ontario to Ontario’s power grid, the project is 51% owned by 22 First Nation communities, while Fortis owns the remaining 49% interest.

The Wataynikaneyap Power Project is the largest and most far-reaching Indigenous-led transmission project in the history of the province. Wataynikaneyap Power has played a critical role in leading this project. CEO Margaret Kenequanash has demonstrated leadership on this project for many years and her commitment to a better quality of life for First Nation people right across the vast Northern reaches of the province is well known.

Connecting diesel-dependent First Nations to Ontario's power grid will provide these communities with clean, safe and reliable energy that will have a significant effect on the health and safety of community members and also expand infrastructure and economic development opportunities. Reducing diesel fuel use will also lower greenhouse gas emissions and offer substantial environmental benefits and cost-savings over the long term.

Fast Facts: