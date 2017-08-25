Menu
construction
Overhead Transmission

Toronto's West End Getting a Significant Power Upgrade

Increased capacity will support population and economic growth and power the Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Hydro One and Toronto Hydro today announced a significant new investment in Toronto's electricity infrastructure in the city's west end. The work, which began in June, will go through to December 2018 and the project will contribute to powering Toronto's growth for years to come.

This critical project includes upgrading Hydro One's existing Runnymede Transformer Station and 10 km of nearby transmission power lines. It will also help drive the largest transit expansion in Toronto's history by providing a reliable source for the electrified Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

"As a result of mass transit expansion, new development and population growth, Toronto is seeing shifts in demand for electricity today and for the future," said Anthony Haines, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro Corporation. "This project is necessary to ensure Toronto Hydro – through Hydro One's supply – is able to continue to meet the needs of all our customers and renew the system for the next generation."  

Toronto Hydro is investing about $60 million in this upgrade to Hydro One's transmission grid serving the west end of the city. Thousands of residents and businesses in Toronto will directly benefit from the upgrades through greater capacity for growth, better reliability and resiliency against outages on the distribution system. Toronto Hydro attributes 40 per cent of outages in the city to aging equipment. As the power grid in Toronto is interconnected, the work being done in the west end will help electricity flow to the entire city.

"As the critical infrastructure for reliable electricity for all Ontarians, Hydro One's high voltage transmission system is built to fuel future industry and population growth," said Mayo Schmidt, President and CEO, Hydro One Limited. "Hydro One has developed a robust and extensive plan to maximize community benefits while minimizing impacts of this and future infrastructure projects." 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
towers
Northern Pass Achieves Major Federal Permitting Milestone
Aug 25, 2017
transmission tower and wind power
Missouri Commission Denies Grain Belt Transmission Line
Aug 23, 2017
robotics
Utility-Specific Fixed-Wing VTOL Drone Takes Flight
Aug 14, 2017
BC Hydro restores power
BC Hydro Crews Restore Power after Wildfires
Aug 11, 2017