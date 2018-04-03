Menu
Williams fastener
Overhead Transmission

Threaded Steel Bars for Rock, Soil, Concrete Anchors

Williams Form Engineering will be at Booth 2248 at the IEEE PES T&D Expo

Williams Form Engineering Corp. has been providing threaded steel bars and accessories for rock, soil and concrete anchors, post-tensioning systems, and concrete forming hardware systems in the construction industry for more than 95 years. Its rock and soil anchor product line includes the Spin-Lock mechanical rock anchors, polyester resin anchors, multiple corrosion protection anchors, soil nails, strand anchors, Manta Ray soil anchors, Geo-Drill Hollow-Bar anchors, and micropiles. For concrete anchoring, Williams offers Spin-Lock anchors, undercut anchors, reusable anchors and cast-in-place anchors. The company also has a full line of All-Thread Rebar for tiebacks, micropiles and post-tensioning.

Williams Form Engineering Corp. | www.williamsform.com
Booth 2248

