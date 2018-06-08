SWEPCO to Invest $9 Million to Rebuild Transmission Line

Southwestern Electric Power Co. plans to invest approximately $9 million to rebuild nearly 3 miles of 69-kV electric transmission line along Line Avenue in southeast Shreveport, Louisiana. The Ellerbe Road – Lucas Transmission Line Rebuild Project will upgrade and strengthen the local electric transmission system and provide support for future growth and economic development.

The components of the Ellerbe Road – Lucas Transmission Line Rebuild Project include:

Replacing wood poles with steel single-pole structures and new wires.

Making upgrades to equipment at the Ellerbe Road and Lucas Substations.

Construction will take place within city utility easement corridors and/or within company-owned easements.

Construction is expected to begin this fall at the Ellerbe Road Substation and along the transmission line. Upgrades at the Lucas Substation will begin in early 2019. Work is expected to be completed by spring 2019.

The need for the project was determined by the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization responsible for overseeing the electric transmission grid in this area of Louisiana, to ensure a continued reliable supply of electricity for local SWEPCO customers. The aging wooden poles along the transmission line route are more than 60-years-old.

Residents are invited to attend a SWEPCO come-and-go informational open house on Tuesday, June 12.

