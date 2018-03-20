Plymouth Rubber, founded in 1896, is a manufacturer of PVC and rubber insulating tapes among other solutions for an extensive range of markets mainly in the electrical field as electrical contractors, power generation, energy transmission, cable and maintenance repair, renewable energies, and telecommunications.

Plymouth Rubber Europa manufactures all its products in its modern facilities in Spain. As the result from the merger of three historical brands, Plymouth, Bishop, and Núñez, Plymouth Rubber Europa, is a complete manufacturer of low, medium and high-voltage tapes. It has commercial offices in North America, South America and Europe, as well as a distribution network throughout the globe.

For more than 100 years, Plymouth has been focusing only on top-quality products. All Plymouth products are produced under ISO 9001 Quality Assurance Systems and are recognized and certified (UL, CSA, EN60454, MSHA). Plymouth offers a huge range of products covering every segment, from highly specialized technical solutions to standard ranges: vinyl electrical tapes, friction and low-voltage rubber tapes, insulating mastics, high-voltage insulating and shielding tapes, special purpose products, high voltage terminations and splice kits. Different solutions for insulating, sealing, jacketing, splicing, shielding or just mechanical protection.

Plymouth Rubber | www.plymouthrubber.com

Booth 569