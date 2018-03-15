Pullers and Tensioners

Condux Tesmec pullers, tensioners, puller-tensioners and stringing blocks allow utilities and utility contractors to improve productivity and efficiency while limiting downtime and improving jobsite safety. They have the ability to interface and work together through passive and active electronic controls. Multiple pullers and puller-tensioners can be linked together and controlled from a centralized location. One person can operate the puller, tensioner or puller-tensioner, plus reel winder or stand from the control panel. Depending on the specific unit, up to four reel winders can be controlled independently.

Using independent pullers, tensioners, and puller-tensioners allows for the installation of multiple phases simultaneously; up to three phases and a ground is possible at the same time. Hydraulically controlled systems allow Condux Tesmec equipment to eliminate conductor galloping, providing utility contractors maximum pulling control.

Condux Tesmec 28- and 36-inch diameter, 2-3 bundled conductor helicopter blocks are constructed of lightweight, high-strength heat-treated aluminum. The one-piece cast aluminum frame is over 25% lighter, yet stronger and less likely to break compared to aluminum blocks with welded extruded frames. The specially designed counter-weight fly-in gate allows for quicker and more secure rope installs, featuring a unique hinge for safer and more efficient cable removal during clipping operation.

New changeable V-groove polyurethane sectors are available for T2/VR2 conductor installs. Stackable pallets are available for both 28- and 36-inch blocks. With a workload rating of 12,000 lbs, the Condux Tesmec 2-3 bundled conductor helicopter blocks are load tested to 60,000 lbs providing a 5:1 safety factor.

