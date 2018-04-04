Menu
Overhead Transmission

PLP Inspection Services Celebrates Launch with DJI Mavic Pro Drone Giveaway

Preformed Line Products is celebrating the launch of PLP Inspection Services with a DJI Mavic Pro drone giveaway at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo. PLP’s Inspection Services provides safe and efficient asset evaluation from the industry experts. Learn more at Booth #962, and enter for your chance to win.

DJI Mavic Pro (worth $999)

  • 4.3 mile range, full HD 1080p video
  • Automatic landing feature
  • Detect obstacles up to 49 feet away
  • Travels up to 40 mph

PLP Inspection Services, partnered with AUV Flight Services, provides safe and reliable unmanned aerial system (UAS) inspection services for utility assets including transmission and distribution lines, generation facilities, and substations. By combining PLP’s 70 years of industry experience and AUV’s skilled flight operators, Inspection Services provides the expertise and knowledge needed to capture, analyze, and assess the condition of utility assets. PLP’s comprehensive inspection services provide added value with mapped results, detailed reports, and actionable data.

Preformed Line Products | www.preformed.com
Booth 962

