Pennsylvania Commission Approves High-Voltage Transmission Line Project

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved the application of Mid-Atlantic Transmission LLC, as successor in interest to Pennsylvania Electric Co., to construct a new high-voltage transmission line in Bedford and Somerset counties.

The Commission voted 5-0 to adopt a motion from Vice Chairman Andrew G. Place affirming the recommended decision with modifications to grant the application for the siting, construction and operation of the Bedford North-Central City West 115 kV HV Transmission Line Project – as amended by the motion - and enabling the applicant to acquire certain parcels of land through eminent domain proceedings in order to complete the project.

Mid-Atlantic Transmission LLC will operate and maintain the new 17.6-mile double-circuit, 115 kV transmission line between the Bedford North Substation in Bedford Township, Bedford County, and the Central City West Substation, Central City Borough, Somerset County. Approximately 10.4 miles of the project will require new right-of-way while the remaining 7.2 miles will be built on the right-of-way of the existing Bedford North-New Baltimore 115 kV Transmission Line located in Napier, East St. Clair, and Bedford Townships, Bedford County.

The $48 million project will enable the bulk electric system to operate reliably and provide adequate capacity to serve future anticipated load growth in the region. Construction is scheduled for completion by December 2018.

