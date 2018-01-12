PECO Inspecting 39,000 Poles to Ensure Reliable Electric Service

PECO will inspect more than 39,000 utility poles throughout Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties this year as part of the company’s commitment to deliver safe and reliable energy for customers. Part of nearly $3 million in preventive maintenance work, the inspections will continue through the fall of 2018.

Inspections include a visual examination of poles and the electrical equipment attached, taking samples from the interior of poles and excavating around the base to check for decay. Any necessary repairs and replacements would then be performed. PECO maintains nearly 400,000 poles across the region and each pole is inspected every 10 years in accordance with the National Electric Safety Code, benefiting the company’s more than 1.6 million electric customers.

“We work throughout the year to ensure that our system and equipment can continue to deliver safe and reliable service for our customers,” said Brian Crowe, vice president of Transmission and Substations. “Preventive maintenance programs such as this help reduce the frequency and duration of outages, and improve the performance of our entire system, keeping our customers and crews safe.”

Poles in the following communities, townships, and boroughs will be inspected this year:

Bucks: Bensalem, Warminster, Warrington.

Chester: Atglen Borough, East Coventry, East Fallowfield, East Marlborough, Highland, London, Londonderry, Marlbough, Newlin, North Coventry, Parksburg Borough, Sadsbury, Tredyffrin, Valley, West Caln, West Fallowfield, West Marlborough, West Sadsbury.

Montgomery: Ambler Borough, Bridgeport Borough, Conshohocken Borough, East Norriton, Green Lane, Horsham, Limerick, Lower Gwynedd, Lower Pottsgrove, Lower Providence, Lower Salford, Marlborough, Norristown Borough, North Wales, Plymouth, Pottstown Borough, Salford, Upper Dublin, Upper Frederick, Upper Gwynedd, Upper Merion, Upper Moreland, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Salford, West Norriton, West Pottsgrove, Whitemarsh.

Each year, PECO invests more than $500 million to enhance the company’s electric system. This program is part of the company’s overall preventive maintenance program, which also includes regular inspection of equipment, including manholes, aerial wires and underground cables, transformers and substations.