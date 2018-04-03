Menu
thermostat and water bottle
Overhead Transmission

MacKay Sposito to Offer Scratch Ticket Game, Grand Prize Giveaway

Simply match two, and win one of three great prizes including a Stanley water bottle

Stop by booth #2342 to play MacKay Sposito's famed scratch ticket game. Simply match two, and win one of three great prizes including a Stanley water bottle. Each participant is also entered to win the grand prize, a Nest Thermostat (3rd Generation).

MacKay Sposito serves the energy market with core services that include civil engineering, land surveying and mapping, access road design, and construction management and inspection. It serves public and private utility clients with their transmission, distribution, and telecommunications needs. 

Past projects include:

  • Construction Management & Inspection – inspected and managed the construction of more than 500 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and 20 substations.
  • Access Road Design – designed more than 1,100 miles of access roads and 55 fish passage culverts.
  • Land Surveying and Mapping –  surveyed and created digital maps for more than 500 miles of transmission lines.

MacKay Sposito | www.mackaysposito.com
Booth #2342

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Williams fastener
Threaded Steel Bars for Rock, Soil, Concrete Anchors
Apr 03, 2018
EDM international unit
Company Offers Alliance of Engineers, Scientists, Biologists
Apr 03, 2018
sara
Company Manufactures Transmission Towers and Hardware
Mar 29, 2018
transmission power lines
IEEE PES T&D Panel to Address Overhead Line Uprating and Upgrading
Mar 29, 2018